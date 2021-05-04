Ogun pedophile Adeniyi defiles 10-year-old daughter; arrested

By Adejoke Adeleye

A 52-year old suspected Ogun pedophile, Kayode Adeniyi has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command, for defiling his 10-year old daughter.

A statement issued by the command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspect was arrested, following a report lodged at Agbado Divisional Headquarters by the aunt of the victim.

According to Oyeyemi, the aunt came to the station with the victim and reported that, while her niece went to the apartment of the suspect to ask whether his daughter was the person who mistakenly removed the clothes she spread outside, the suspect forcefully dragged her into the room, covered her mouth with pillow and had sexual intercourse with her.

She explained further that the suspect threatened to kill her with knife if she made noise.

Oyeyemi said on the strength of the report, the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Agbado Division, CSP Kehinde Kuranga, detailed his detectives to the scene, where the suspect was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed having carnal knowledge of the victim forcefully.

“He also admitted that he threatened the victim with knife and that was why she could not make noise until he satisfied his sexual urge.

“Further investigation into the past activities of the suspect revealed that, he has been sexually abusing his three under-aged biological daughters before now.

He did not deny the allegation.

“The victim has been taken to General Hospital for medical examination and treatment.

“The Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the family support unit of Sango Area Command to take over the case for in-depth investigation and diligent prosecution,” he said.