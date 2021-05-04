Mo Abudu announces production of “Chief Daddy” sequel

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Mo Abudu, media entrepreneur, movie and TV producer on Tuesday announced that the production of a sequel to EbonyLife film’s 2018 hit comedy ‘Chief Daddy’ has commenced.

The Chief Executive Officer of EbonyLife Films disclosed that principal photography began on May 4, 2021, with Niyi Akinmolayan as director and John Demps as director of photography.

The movie is exclusive to Netflix, a global streaming platform.

“Hello, beautiful people. It’s always great to be back on set. Our cameras started rolling this morning on the set of Chief Daddy 2 with our amazing cast & crew. We are really excited about bringing you another amazing film,” Abudu wrote on Instagram.

Last year June, the media mogul confirmed that “Chief Daddy 2” will be coming in 2021, and will be exclusive to Netflix globally.

“Chief Daddy” hit the Cinemas in December 2018, and was the third movie from the EbonyLife Films Studio to be acquired by Netflix, in March 2019.

The star-studded film features top Nollywood actors like Funke Akindele-Bello, Nkem Owoh, Patience Ozokwo, Zainab Balogun, Shaffy Bello, Ini Edo, Dakore Akande who will reprise their roles in the sequel.