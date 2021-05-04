Melinda Gates to court: Marriage to Bill ‘irretrievably broken’, divorce hearing April 2022

The mega rich couple have no prenuptial agreement

By Abankula with reports by TMZ

Before the Monday earthshaking announcement of their separation, Melinda Gates had filed divorce documents against Bill Gates her husband of 27 years, citing that the marriage has broken “irretrievably”.

According to TMZ, Melinda in the court document asks the judge in King County, Washington state, to rule the marriage ended “as of the date in the separation contract.”

“That contract is not included in the divorce filing, but they apparently separated at some point earlier and signed a document to that effect”, TMZ said.

“The divorce docs makes it clear there is NO PRENUP. That’s because according to the filing, the only written agreement that they say pertains to the divorce is the separation agreement.

“Not surprisingly, Melinda is not asking for any spousal support. They are asking for a trial date in April 2022, but almost certainly this will be settled without a trial”.

Bill and Melinda began dating in 1987 after meeting at a New York trade show.

She went on to work in marketing for Microsoft and be appointed as General Manager of Information Products in the early ’90s.

The couple married on 1 January 1994 in Hawaii.

Melinda left the company in 1996 to focus on starting their family.

The mega rich couple have 3 adult children — Jennifer, Rory and Phoebe — and reside in their huge, earth-sheltered family mansion, dubbed Xanadu 2.0, overlooking Lake Washington in Medina, Washington state.

On Monday, the couple announced they were ending their marriage of 27 years, triggering shock all over the world.

“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage.

“Over the past 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and build a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives.

“We continue to share a belief in that mission and we will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives.

“We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.”