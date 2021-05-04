Martinez to leave Bayern Munich after 9 years

Spanish veteran Javi Martinez will leave Bayern Munich after nine years in the summer after both sides agreed not to renew his contract, the Bundesliga champions said on Tuesday.

Bayern Munich signed the defender and midfielder Martinez in 2012 for a then club-record 40 million euros (48 million dollars) from Athletic Bilbao.

Now 33, he was part of the Bayern Munich team which won the 2013 and 2020 trebles, and he won 23 titles overall during his term.

“It was a difficult decision when we signed Javi Martinez in summer 2012 because the transfer fee of 40 million euros was a record amount for us at the time.

“The decision was spot on,” Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said.

Board member Oliver Kahn named him (Martinez) “an important cornerstone of our team for nine years, during which time we have made history”.

The club’s board member for sports Hasan Salihamidzic also said Martinez’s “track record is almost unparalleled.”

President Herbert Hainer said, “Martinez will always have a special place in the history of this club.”

Martinez, whose future is not known, said: “I lived for this club, always gave everything for it, and am very happy about the many titles we won together.

“FC Bayern and its fans will forever be in my heart.”

Bayern Munich said Martinez along with the other outgoing figures —— players David Alaba and Jermome Boateng, and coach Hansi Flick —- would “be given a fitting farewell by FC Bayern”

The club said the farewell which would come at the end of the season was in recognition of their great achievements for the club”.

