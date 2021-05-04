Lagos introduces volunteer teachers mentorship programme

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Lagos State Government has introduced a Volunteer Mentorship Programme for public school teachers and administrators.

This, as part of the government’s efforts to improve school governance and administration in public schools.

Retired and experienced school principals, teachers and administrators will be engaged to serve as mentors and will coach existing school personnel across the State.

Disclosing this during an interview at her Office, the Honourable Commissioner, Ministry of Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo revealed that this initiative is in line with Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s Education Transformation Plan.

According to the Commissioner, “This programme will enhance the productivity of our teachers and principals with a consequential improvement in the performances of pupils and students in the State”.

Mrs Adefisayo stressed that the volunteer mentorship programme is open to retired permanent secretaries, directors, principals and teachers of private and public institutions.

She opined that the selected mentors will engage their mentees on contemporary teaching methods, leverage feedback for improved performance and work with the school principals for effective and efficient management in their respective schools.

While speaking, the Commissioner urged interested professionals to apply through the “Teachers Mentoring Corp Project” on the Lagos State Volunteer Corp website www.lsvc.ng or through a link on the State Government’s Portal www.lagosstate.gov.ng and all social media handles of the Ministry @lasgeducation.

In addition, Adefisayo affirmed that through the online process, qualified professionals will be shortlisted, briefed and provided handbooks for the designated assignment.

She concluded that the programme will commence in June and appealed to retired education stakeholders to see this as an avenue of opportunity to impact and contribute significantly to the growth of the education sector.