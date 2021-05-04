Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott fuel rumours of full reconciliation

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott continued to fuel reconciliation rumours as they flew home together on her private jet on Sunday after celebrating his birthday in Miami.

After spending the weekend partying it up, the makeup mogul, 23, and 29-year-old rapper were seen boarding the same flight, Mail Online reports.

The youngest member of the KarJenner family documented their travels on her Instagram Story, including snapping a photo of a white Hermès blanket on her seat.

‘Oh you wanna know where i’m at?’ she captioned a slideshow, which included a view of the city from up in the air and photos of her wearing a patterned yellow crop top and jeans.

Despite looking ‘very close and affectionate’ as they flirted away at club LIV over the weekend, People Magazine reported they are ‘not fully back together.’

‘Even after they split, they always spent a lot of time together,’ says the source. ‘They are great co-parents and love hanging out. They share a fun life with Stormi, but have separate homes.’

The insider continued: ‘They haven’t dated anyone else seriously since they split though. It always seemed possible that they would get back together.’

The two later partied it up together for his birthday celebration at LIV where they were seen in a romantic embrace in the dance floor.