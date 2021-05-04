Iselu monarch declares support for Yoruba nation

Oba Akintunde Akinyemi, the Eselu of Iselu kingdom in Ogun State, has declared his full support for the actualisation of the Yoruba nation.

The first-class monarch in Yewa North Local Government of Ogun State in an exclusive interview with DAILY POST stressed that he has now pitched tents with the Oduduwa Republic agitators.

The traditional ruler, who said he used to be a proponent of one-Nigeria, stated that he has, however, lost hope in the country as he joined calls for a Yoruba nation, saying “we cannot continue to die.”

The Eselu said people agitating for Yoruba nation are doing so because they could not get the best from this nation called Nigeria.

In his words, “In a situation where you are not getting results for what you are doing, you need to go your own way. It is not a must for us to be together in 60 years and nothing good is coming out of the country.

“Everything is getting worse by the day. People cannot travel interstate anymore. In Kogi there, on Sunday, a whole Commissioner was killed without traces.

“You can’t even travel from Ogun to Osun, kidnappers and bandits are everywhere. Must we be together if we are not getting results? Being together as a nation should be with developments; even marriages, if not working, everybody will pack away.

“It happened between the UK and the EU. The UK colonized Nigeria, but they parted ways with the EU.

“This is a nation with cases of kidnapping; students and business people are being killed. Most of our people abroad cannot come home, and we continue to say we should manage and everybody continues to die.

“Must we go into war? As much as I believe in one Nigeria, with this situation now, I think I have to pitch my tent with this Yoruba nation of a thing. We need to leave the country if this is the best we can get from the nation. We cannot continue to die.”

Speaking on his support for the Yoruba nation, Oba Akinyemi said, “I don’t expect a normal person not to support Yoruba nation if we are not getting results from the country called Nigeria. Are we fools? Must everybody be killed?

“Most people say they don’t want Yoruba nation because it is better for us to live together. That is if we are living peacefully. But we are not living peacefully now. They are killing children, killing adults every day; insecurity everywhere, kidnapping everywhere. No development, no water, nothing. So, why must we die in this kind of situation?”

While reacting to recent reports of clashes between Yoruba nation agitators and the police in Abeokuta, the traditional ruler said, “What I need to tell them is that it is the fundamental human right of every citizen to protest peacefully. We don’t need to do things like we are above the law.

“Do your rallies peacefully. We will speak out our minds and let the government know this is our position. They should be careful and should not allow bandits or hoodlums to take over the rallies.

“They should remain peaceful. I am very sure if the protest is peaceful, even the police will escort them. They don’t need to have confrontations with the police because they don’t have any business with the police. They should be peaceful so that their voices can be heard.”