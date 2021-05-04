Greenfield University student Aaron Attahiru released [Videos]

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Aaron Attahiru, one of the abducted students of Greenfield University, Kaduna, has been freed by the abductors.

The mother of the released student, Lauretta Attahiru, confirmed this on Tuesday but refused to comment on how her son was released.

Some parents also told journalists that the student was released, after negotiation between his parents and the bandits led to ransom being paid.

Both the Kaduna State Government and Greenfield University authorities have not reacted to this development.

Kaduna State Police Command also kept mum.

The abductors of the students had on Monday threatened to kill the victims if the government refuses to pay them a N100 million ransom.

The Greenfield University was attacked on April 20 by some gunmen, suspected to be terrorist, who abducted 20 students and two female staff of the school.

The gunmen within a week, killed five of the victims as the state governor, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai vowed not to negotiate with any bandit.

One Sani Idris Jalingo who identified himself as the leader of the bandits, had said 17 of the students are still in their custody.