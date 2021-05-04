Faces of suspected Internet fraudsters busted in Makurdi

By Nimot Sulaimon

The Makurdi Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested four members of a syndicate of internet fraudsters in Makurdi, Benue State.

The were arrested on Saturday, May 1, 2021.

The suspects are Gideon Damisa, Sunday James, Friday Ebosele and Okiemute Deborah.

A statement issued by EFCC’s spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said the suspects were rounded up by operatives of the Commission following intelligence report on their alleged criminal activities in and around Makurdi metropolis.

He said at the point of arrest, the principal suspect Gideon Damisa was in possession of a Mercedes Benz GLK 350 2010 Model, 1 iPhone, 2 Pro Max, 2 Infinix phone and ATM cards, among others.

Uwujaren said the suspected internet fraudsters would soon be charged to court.