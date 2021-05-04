Davido clinches new ambassadorial deal

By
Taiwo Okanlawon
-
Davido signs deal with 1xBET
Davido signs deal with 1xBET
Davido signs deal with 1xBET
Davido signs deal with 1xBET

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian superstar David Adedeji Adeleke, better known as Davido, has landed himself another ambassadorial deal.

The multi-award-winning music star on Tuesday, 4th of May, bagged a new deal with a popular sports betting company, 1XBET.

The “Fem” crooner had earlier hinted his fans on social media that he’ll be announcing another partnership with a brand later in the day.

“Announcing another partnership with an Amazing brand later today. God is good,” he tweeted.

The singer later shared some pictures of the proceedings at the event centre where he was officially unveiled as a brand ambassador for 1XBET.

He wrote; “#Davido1xBET @1xbet.nigeria 🎉 God is good ! Looking forward to this partnership.”

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.