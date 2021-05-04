COUP ALARM: Religious leaders, ex-heads of state plotting to topple Buhari

By Abankula

The Buhari presidency has doubled down on a statement by the Department of State Services (DSS), alleging sinister moves by misguided elements to wreak havoc on the government, sovereignty and corporate existence of the country.

The Buhari government has gone further, alleging that the ‘misguided elements’ are plotting a coup d’etat.

That is the crux of the statement by Buhari’s media adviser, Femi Adesina on Tuesday.

Read the statement:

Championed by some disgruntled religious and past political leaders, the intention is to eventually throw the country into a tailspin, which would compel a forceful and undemocratic change of leadership.

Further unimpeachable evidence shows that these disruptive elements are now recruiting the leadership of some ethnic groups and politicians round the country, with the intention of convening some sort of conference, where a vote of no confidence would be passed on the President, thus throwing the land into further turmoil.

The caterwauling, in recent times, by these elements, is to prepare the grounds adequately for their ignoble intentions, which are designed to cause further grief for the country.

The agent provocateurs hope to achieve through artifice and sleight of hands, what they failed to do through the ballot box in the 2019 elections.

Any other way is patently illegal, and even treasonable. Of course, such would attract the necessary consequences.

These discredited individuals and groups are also in cahoots with external forces to cause maximum damage in their own country. But the Presidency, already vested with mandate and authority by Nigerians till 2023, pledges to keep the country together, even if some unruly feathers would be ruffled in the process.