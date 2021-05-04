Burna boy on the cover of British GQ Magazine

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Grammy winner and self-acclaimed African Giant, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy is the big face in an extensive British GQ‘s June Issue.

Burna boy had made a debut appearance in the Spring/Summer edition of GQ Style in 2020 where he talked about his comparison with the music legend, late Fela Anikulapo Kuti, his rise to fame and more.

In the Magazine’s June Issue the singer was interviewed by Aniefiok Ekpoudom and photographed by TSE and BEDU.

Burna boy explains that his music is the start and solidarity is the end, sharing a strident vision of a continent united – with itself, its diasporas and the world.

“This should just make everybody understand that there’s power in where you’re from and you are that power. No matter how bad the situation is, there’s something to take [from it]. There’s diamonds in the earth, you understand? Where I come from, there are so many diamonds,” he said.

“I wasn’t celebrating because of myself. It was almost as if I’ve broken a mental cycle of our people. Because our people have been very mentally oppressed to feel like they can’t do certain things and that certain things are unreachable. You are what you think, at the end of the day. [It is] time to start thinking about ourselves, not what the society said we should be or what our limitations say we should be.

Speaking about his background, Burna boy said; “I’ve come from Port Harcourt, the bottom of the map in Nigeria, and now I’ve become a champion. It may not mean anything to someone else, but to me, and to us, it means more than you can imagine,” he added.

Read the full interview here.