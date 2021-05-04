Buhari must restructure Nigeria now or Yoruba will secede – Adebanjo 

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Leader of the Pan-Yoruba Socio-Cultural Organisation, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to restructure the country now or the Yoruba people will secede from Nigeria.

Adebanjo, on his twitter handle, lamented that Nigeria is bleeding with nothing being done by the Buhari administration.

He said the nation is heading towards destruction with the level of insecurity everywhere, with no significant impact from the government.

Adebanjo added that Buhari should restructure Nigeria now as the Yoruba would go their separate way if this was not done.

In his words: “President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria is bleeding and routing towards destruction.

“Restructure now or we go our separate way. #OduduwaExit.”