Breaking: Man. City hit Champions League final after dumping out PSG

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Manchester City reached the Champions League final for the first time on Tuesday after dumping out PSG, winning 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

City had won the first leg 2-1 in Paris. City now won on 4-1 aggregate.

The Manchester side showed great intent to win the second leg when Riyad Mahrez opened scoring for the home side on 11 minutes.

Mahrez pounced on a loose ball inside the box and beats the goalkeeper with a low shot into the middle of the net.

City double their lead on 63 minutes through Mahrez who got his brace.

Phil Foden found himself with the ball at his feet in space after a lightning counter attack.

He looked and up-slided the ball to Riyad Mahrez City), who coolly slotted the ball past the keeper from close in.

Things got worse for PSG when Angel Di Maria was issued on red card on 69 minutes for a brutal tackle.

City will now meet the winner between Chelsea and Read Madrid on Wednesday.

The first leg was 1-1 in Spain, giving Chelsea an advantage to win the second leg.

If Chelsea win on Wednesday, the final will be an all English final.