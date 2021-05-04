Breaking: Baba Ijesha faces life imprisonment: Lagos to file charges

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Government on Monday said it is set to file charges against Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, as he faces life imprisonment in one of the charges.

Baba Ijesha was arrested by the police two weeks ago bordering on allegation of child defilement.

CCTV footage showed Baba Ijesha kissing a girl and fondling her.

A statement issued on Tuesday and signed by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Lagos State, Moyosore Onigbanjo said on the 30th of April, 2021, the Police forwarded the case file of COP v Olanrewaju James to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advise.

He said after due consideration of the facts in the case file, the DPP issued legal advice on the 4th of May, 2021, which is to the effect that a prima facie case has been disclosed against Mr. Olanrewaju James and recommended he be charged under the provisions of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Baba Ijesha will be charged under five criminal laws of Lagos, 2015, which are: Section 135, Indecent Treatment of a child- punishable by 7 years imprisonment; Section 137- Defilement of a Child, punishable by life imprisonment; Section 261- Sexual Assault by Penetration- punishable by life imprisonment; Section 262-Attempted Sexual Assault by Penetration, punishable by 14 years imprisonment and Section 263, Sexual Assault- punishable by 3 years imprisonment.

“Whilst the State would ensure that Mr. Olanrewaju James’s rights as enshrined in the Constitution are upheld, the Ministry of Justice would not relent in its efforts in ensuring that whoever sexually abuses any resident of Lagos State is speedily brought to book.

“It is instructive to note that the Lagos State Ministry of Justice has been consistent in its efforts in protecting the vulnerable in our society and since the establishment of the Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team in 2014, it has till date prosecuted over 800 cases of Sexual and Domestic offenses,” Onigbanjo said.

The Attorney-General assured Lagosians and indeed Nigerians that in accordance with the DPP’s advise, charges would be filed accordingly.