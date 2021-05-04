Basketmouth drops “The Confession Of A Bandit” short film

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian comedian and actor, Bright Okpocha popularly known as Basketmouth has dropped his highly anticipated short film “The Confession Of A Bandit”.

The top comedian and film producer first announced the short film on April 28, with a poster and sparse details about the project.

The film stars, Basketmouth as Agent Gburugburu, Funnybone as Augustus Babalawo, Buchi as Maxwell Osaigbovo and Senator as Hipolistus Iheanacho.

Basketmouth’s latest production comes months after he announced his forthcoming feature-length titled ‘Scorpio’.

Watch the short film below: