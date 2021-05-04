Bandits vow to kill other Greenfield students today: Nigerians react

Sadly, today might be the end for the 17 students of Greenfield University who are still in the custody of Kaduna terrorists branded as bandits.

22 students including a staff were abducted from the privately-owned university located along the Kaduna-Abuja highway in Chikun LGA on 20 April 2021.

However, 5 of the students have been wasted by the terrorists and their leader boasted that the remaining students will be killed today unless a ransom is paid.

Sani Jalingo, the leader of the demons, issued the threat on Monday while speaking with the Hausa Service of the Voice of America.

He said the remaining students will be killed if the Kaduna State Government or the students’ family fail to pay the money demanded today.

He insisted that if the money (N100m) and the items (motorcycles) demanded were not provided today, trucks would be used to evacuate the lifeless bodies of the remaining students.

Nigerians have now taken to social media on Tuesday morning to call on the Federal Government to avert the looming disaster.

“The only thing that should matter to the Nigerian government now is how to rescue the #Greenfielduniversity students. Calling on the federal and state government to please do the right thing,” @Iamoludavid wrote on Twitter.

“Wherever you’re or whatever you’re doing can you just spare one minute to pray for #Greenfielduniversity students? Yes, you can.

“Let’s pray for them. #Greenfielduniversity,” @GbengaDare9 wrote.

@FestusGreen said: “Here in Nigeria, 17 young men and women, might be executed any second now by a group the government has refused to call by its rightful label – Terrorists. If these Nigerians are k!lled in cold blood again, what would be their crime? #Greenfielduniversity.”

Another Twitter user @Jessymaxil wrote: “I passed this university a couple of days ago and my heart sank. I think the Government has two choices; you either bring them back or give them the money. My heart can’t take another undeserving murder. #Greenfielduniversity.”

#GreenfieldUniversity has garnered over 10,000 tweets as of the time of filing this report.

The Greenfield University kidnapping is Nigeria’s fourth kidnapping from an academic institution in 2021, and the fifth since December 2020, coming five weeks and six days after the Afaka kidnapping, in which 39 students were abducted.