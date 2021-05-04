APC has performed far beyond PDP: Yahaya Bello

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has said the All Progressives Congress (APC), has performed far beyond the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Bello stressed that in just six years of his administration, the ruling APC has performed far beyond the 16-year achievement of the PDP.

Speaking from the Kogi State Government House in Lokoja during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Bello said the ruling party has delivered good governance to Nigerians.

In his words, “Largely, APC has performed beyond what PDP has achieved in their 16 years of governance in Nigeria.

“APC’s successes today within six years outweigh the successes of 16 years that they ruled.

“The statistics are there. We will remind Nigerians of where APC inherited Nigeria and where we are today.”