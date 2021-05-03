Zamfara recovers 300 rustled cows in 1 night

Zamfara state government in partnership with security agents said it recovered over 300 rustled cows on Saturday night alone.

The Zamfara Gov. Bello Matawalle disclosed this on Sunday night when he played host to media practitioners and executives to break the Ramadan fast at his residence in Gusau.

“We received intelligence about the movement of suspected armed cattle rustlers around Kuraji village on the outskirts of Gusau and we soon mobilised security personnel to the place.

“On sighting the security men, the suspects ran into the bushes and the security men recovered the cows which have been brought to Gusau.

“We shall soon make an announcement for the rightful owners to come and identify their animals so that they can be released to then,” he said.

The governor expressed worry that Kuraji and a section of Gusau were discovered to harbour criminal, especially kidnappers, and warned that anyone arrested would be ruthlessly dealt with.

He promised to always keep the media informed so that only the right information could be churned out to the public.

He urged the people to always give credible information that could lead to the dislodgement of any criminal intention on innocent persons.

Earlier in his remarks, Chairman of the state’s Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr Bello Boko, thanked the governor for the dinner which was the first since Matawalle became governor about two years ago.

Boko, who commended media aides in the state for doing a wonderful job, gave the assurance that media practitioners would always give balanced reports.