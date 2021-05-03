Yoruba Nation: Prof. Akintoye warns FG, says struggle continues

The leader of the Ilana Omo Odua, emeritus Prof. Banji Akintoye, said the agitation for Yoruba self-determination will continue.

Akintoye stated this on Sunday while reacting to the arrest of Yoruba nation agitators in Ogun state.

The agitators had on Saturday defied the police clampdown to stage their rally at Alake Palace in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Akintoye, in a statement on Sunday by the Media and Communications Secretary of the group, Mr Maxwell Adeleye, however, warned the Federal Government of Nigeria against intimidating the agitators.

He commended the Yoruba Nimi Omo Kootu-Ojire and its founder, Titilayo Ojeleye, for the success of the rally held in Abeokuta on Saturday.

He said, “I want to advise the Nigerian State that the Yoruba self-determination struggle under my leadership shall continue to be peaceful and orderly.

“Therefore, threatening us, or attempting to subjugate our rights to self-determination and peaceful assembly are cowardly.

“We are marching on, and like valiant soldiers without a dint of fear. I make bold to put it to the Nigerian state that no one can stop an idea whose time has come.”

Akintoye called on all Yoruba self-determination groups to begin to hold rallies in their localities every weekend.

“However, let me warn that all our people should note that each rally must be conscientiously peaceful, lawful and orderly,” he added.