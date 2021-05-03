World class Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre opens in Lagos

By Abankula

Purpose-built, fully equipped Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre & Specialist Hospital (MRCC) has opened on Victoria Island in Lagos.

It promises to be Nigeria’s first one-stop centre for cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Facilities include an imaging centre with CT, mammogram, ultrasound, X-Ray machines, a laboratory and blood bank, two modular operating theatres, an eight-bed chemotherapy suite, a radiotherapy centre with a linear accelerator, fifteen en-suite inpatient rooms and in-house oncology and general pharmacies.

GE Healthcare installed advanced radiology and radio pharmacy equipment to the centre, a statement distributed by APO said.

Among the state-of-the art equipment supplied by GE Healthcare are: the award-winning Senographe Pristina 3D, the first patient-assisted compression device in mammography and the advanced LOGIQ F8 ultrasound.

There are also the comprehensive radiation therapy solution Discovery RT; and the BRIVO XR575 X-Ray and OEC 785-C Arm, two easy-to-use systems that deliver superior image quality.

All of MRCC’s relevant medical professionals have completed advanced training on the machines.

Founded by renowned physician Dr. Modupe Elebute-Odunsi and her financier husband, Bolaji Odunsi, MRCC combines the highest standard of care with the latest treatments and technology in comfortable surroundings designed to promote healing.

The clinically trained members of the founding team all qualified from medical colleges in Nigeria and completed postgraduate training specialized in oncology and haematology overseas.

Commenting on the Facility, Dr. Modupe-Odunsi said: “We built the Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre & Specialist Hospital to help address the gap in the treatment and diagnosis of cancer in Nigeria.

“Patients who previously would have had to travel abroad to receive world-class treatment are now able to get the critical care they need here at home.

“Early detection is vital to the diagnosis and treatment of this disease,” she said.

The Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre & Specialist hospital has also finalized partnerships with the leading healthcare insurance providers in Nigeria including BUPA, Allianz, AXA Mansard, AETNA, CIGNA and UnitedHealth Group.

Bolaji Odunsi, Co-Founder, commented: “We are delighted to see our vision of the MRCC finally come to life. Our mission was simple: bring together an exceptional team of Nigerian medical professionals with international training and experience to deliver the highest quality care to patients here in Nigeria.

“This expertise supported by new technology now makes world-class treatment here in Nigeria possible and affordable.”

Eyong Ebai, General Manager of GE Healthcare in Sub-Saharan Africa, said: “We are proud to continue supporting the development of Nigeria’s healthcare infrastructure.

“Our partnership with the Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre & Specialist Hospital is a true landmark as it underlines the role that the private sector can play in delivering world-class healthcare delivery in the country.

“These new solutions are designed to expand capacity and improve quality for diagnosis and treatment at MRCC and help meet the needs of community within the country and region.”

The hospital took its name from the co-founders mother and mother-in-law, Mrs Marcelle Ruth Odunsi (1931-1998).

She was previously Vice-Principal, Igbobi College, Lagos and Founding Principal, Government College, Agege.

According to a study by the World Health Organization it is possible to prevent a third of cancer cases and treat many other cases with early diagnosis and treatment.

The latest statistics reveal that cancer accounts for 18.2% of premature deaths attributable to non-communicable diseases (NCDs), and in 2018, of the 115,950 cancer cases reported, 70,327 patients did not survive.