Terrorists vow to kill other abducted Greenfield students on Tuesday

The terrorists who kidnapped 22 students of Greenfield University, Kaduna have vowed to kill the remaining students in their custody tomorrow, Tuesday, 4th of May, 2021.

The 22 students including a staff were abducted from the privately-owned university located along the Kaduna-Abuja highway in Chikun LGA on April 20, 2021.

Five of the students have been wasted by the terrorists.

The bodies of the dead students were found in Kwanan Bature village, a location close to the university.

However, the leader of the terrorist gang who kidnapped the students Sani Jalingo, said the remaining students will be killed if the Kaduna State Government or the students’ family fail to pay a ransom by Tuesday.

Jalingo who spoke to the Hausa Service of the Voice of America demanded a ransom of N100 million and ten motorcycles.

The terrorist insisted that if the money (N100m) and the items (motorcycles) demanded were not provided on Tuesday, trucks would be used to evacuate the lifeless bodies of the remaining students.

He confirmed that 17 of the abducted students, including 15 females and two males are in their custody.

Jalingo disclosed that the families of the remaining students had so far paid N55 million to them.

The Greenfield University kidnapping is Nigeria’s fourth kidnapping from an academic institution in 2021, and the fifth since December 2020, coming five weeks and six days after the Afaka kidnapping, in which 39 students were abducted.

The attack occurred at 8:15 pm local time on 20 April 2021.

Following the kidnap of the students and a staff of the school, the bandits had made contact with the parents and demanded N800 million ransom for the release of the students.

But Jalingo said the ransom demanded is now N100 million.