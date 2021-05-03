Sanwo-Olu commends journalists on World Press Freedom Day

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has congratulated journalists on the occasion of this year’s World Press Freedom Day.

In the statement released by Gbenga Omotoso, the Commissioner for Information & strategy, the governor commended the role of the media in the development of society

He noted that the press mirrors society, exposes ills, and bridges the gap between the government and the people to create mutual understanding and cooperation.

The theme of this year’s celebration, in Sanwo-Olu’s view, is apt as information is knowledge. “Equipped with the right information, the government and the governed will appreciate and understand issues, remove or reduce friction and act in the public good, “ he said.

Sanwo-Olu lauded the role of journalists in entrenching democracy in Nigeria and keeping all participants on their toes to ensure that the dividends of democracy are enjoyed by all.

While seeking continued support for his administration, he commended the press for the cooperation he has enjoyed. He added that mutual respect and cooperation will continue as he holds the press in high esteem and will not do anything to abridge press freedom.

Thereafter, he urged all journalists to shun fake news and continue to observe the ethics of their trade.