Nollywood's Alexx Ekubo & longtime girlfriend Fancy engaged

Alexx Ekubo and Fancy Acholonu

Nollywood actor and model, Alexx Ekubo has revealed that he would be getting married soon to his heart-rob, Fancy Acholonu.

Alexx announced in a post on his Instagram page that he proposed to his fiancee.

The movie star posted a picture of himself and his fiancée captioned, “I asked the love of my life @fancyacholonu to marry me….”

Fancy in a response to Alexx Instagram post also responded to the actor’s post. She posted a picture of herself and her love kissing and captioned it “… I said yes to the love of my life @alexxekubo”

Fancy Acholonu is a US-based model and entrepreneur with a popular jewelry brand.

Both models sparked dating rumors in 2018 after they posted loved-up pictures for Fancy’s brand campaign.

However, Alexx and Fancy left the public in the dark about their relationship until they confirmed their engagement today.

