Nigeria failed Miss Iniobong Umoren – Oby Ezekwesili

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Oby Ezekwezeli, former presidential candidate and Minister of Education has reacted to the rape and gruesome murder of Miss Iniobong Umoren also known as Hinny Humoren.

Hinny Humoren was declared missing after she went for a job interview in Uyo on Thursday, 29th of April and was confirmed dead on Sunday.

Her abductor, one Uduak Frank allegedly raped and murdered her and later buried her in a shallow grave.

Ezekwezeli on her Twitter page said it’s getting harder every day to keep the faith in a country that devours her young.

Se wrote, “That young woman’s death hit me hard yesterday. It gets harder every day to keep the faith in a country that devours her young.

“Nigeria failed a child who fought to educate herself and cried out for a job for livelihood, only to die tragically.

Nooo. It is getting too hard.✍🏾,” she added.

The police in Akwa Ibom State, on Sunday, confirmed that the missing woman was raped, killed, and buried in a shallow grave by a suspect who is in police custody.

The police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom State, Odiko MacDon, identified the suspect as 20-year-old Uduak Akpan, said to be a serial rapist.