NDLEA arrests 2 women in Jos, Nsukka for cannabis cake, cocaine

By Ibironke Ariyo

Two women have been arrested for hard drug peddling by officials of the NDLEA in separate operations in Jos and Nsukka.

The first woman, not identified, was arrested in raids of some eateries in Jos, the Plateau capital, where freshly baked cakes made with cannabis sativa, were seized.

The Agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said additional 48.726 kilogrammes of assorted psychotropic substances were recovered.

Babafemi added that some of the drug joints raided included KNL Lounge located along Lamingo road and another branch along Mining Quarters, Rantya Low Cost estate, as well as Tuscany Lounge on Azaki Ave, all within Jos metropolis.

According to him, beside the drugged cakes, called brownie, recovered from the three eateries, psychotropic substances were also seized.

He said 14kg of Barcadin Codeine; Flunitrazapem 355.5grammes; Tramadol 370.1 grammes; Exol-5, 30kg; Diazepam 2.5kg and Pentazocine 1.5 kg, totalling 48.726kg were seized.

Babafemi quoted the Plateau Commander, Mr Ibrahim Braji, as saying the woman and four other persons were arrested in connection to the seized drugs.

Babafemi said the Enugu state Command of the agency at the weekend equally raided the Nsukka axis of the state capital.

He said a 28-year-old lady, Oodo Ndidiamaka, was arrested with 80.23grammes of cocaine and 3.81grammes of methamphetamine.

Babafemi quoted the state Commander of NDLEA, Mr Abdul Abdullahi, as saying that the Command remained committed to unraveling other members of the drug cartel in the state.