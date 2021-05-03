Matawalle gifts media unions cars in Zamfara

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has donated nine Peugeot 406 vehicles to professional media unions and organs in the state to ease their transportation needs.

The beneficiaries include the state chapters of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ); Radio, Television and Theater Arts Workers Union (RATTAWU); and the National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ).

The governor made the donation on Sunday night, shortly after he hosted members of the unions to break the Ramadan fast at his residence.

He also donated a similar brand of vehicles to media house based in the state, as well as, the state’s chapter of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

“I am really satisfied and happy in the way and manner journalists conduct themselves while discharging their professional responsibilities in the state.

“There are some media outlets and platforms that seem to find pleasure in mischievious and unverified reports especially while reporting sensitive issues like that of insecurity.

“They have perpetually distanced many people, including investors to Zamfara.

“But now, many Nigerians and non-Nigerians who came here and saw things for themselves have come to realize that most of the reports they read were fabricated by such journalists who do not even know Zamfara,” he explained.

While reiterating his desire to always maintain an open-door policy, Matawalle urged media practitioners to guard against being used by selfish politicians to fabricate untrue information that would be misleading to the public.

He expressed displeasure that “the same selfish politicians now take advantage to cause chaos anytime l travel from the state not minding the fact that it is also their state.”

Earlier, the State Council Chairman of the NUJ, Mr Bello Boko, commended the development efforts of the governor even while the state was facing security challenges.

“We have closely monitored the successes your government is making in the RUGA initiative one of which is almost completed in Maradun and aimed at a modern pastoral system that will keep the herders in one place and eliminate conflicts.

“The cargo airport is another project which will strongly benefit our people while other infrastructures are highly commendable,” Boko noted.

In his vote of thanks, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr Ibrahim Dosara, thanked the governor for hosting media practitioners in the state.

Dosara also promised to ensure that there was no communication gap between his office and newsmen and urged them to always feel free in contacting him to clarify issues.