JusticeforHinyHumoren: Atiku, Saraki react to murder of job seeker

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar has lend his voice to call that justice must be served to those behind the rape and murder of Miss Iniobong Umoren.

Atiku in a statement on his Twitter page condoled with the family of Iniobong and charged the police and security agencies to do everything possible to ensure justice prevails.

He wrote, “Over the past two days, I saw how Iniubong Umoren united Nigerians in a way that was admirable, yet, tragic. This is heart-rending.

“I call on the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to do all within their powers to ensure that justice prevails for her family and all Nigerians. They made great efforts to #FindHinnyHumoren.

“May God grant her family and friends the fortitude to bear the loss of such a young Nigerian who only sought an honest living.”

Similarly, former Kwara State governor and Senate President Bukola Saraki said he is devastated by the murder of the young lady.

“I’ve been following the #FindHinyHumoren hashtag closely over the past couple of days and I am extremely devastated that young Miss Iniobong Umoren, who simply set out to find a job, was raped and murdered,” Mr Saraki said in a Twitter post, Sunday.

“At this particularly difficult time, my prayers are with her family and all her friends who kept this topic on the front burner over the last couple of days. I hope the perpetrators of this despicable act are swiftly tried and sentenced,” he added.

The police in Akwa Ibom State, on Sunday, confirmed that the missing woman was raped, killed, and buried in a shallow grave by a suspect who is in police custody.

The police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom State, Odiko MacDon, identified the suspect as 20-year-old Uduak Akpan, said to be a serial rapist.