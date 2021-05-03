JUST IN: Boko Haram sneaks into 4 Bauchi LGAs

Agency Report

Like Niger state, Bauchi State Government said the Boko Haram insurgents are active in four local government areas.

The alarm was raised today in Bauchi, following vandalisation of a telecommunication mast in Gamawa.

Secretary to the State Government Alhaji Sabiu Baba identified the affected councils as Gamawa, Zaki, Dambam and Darazo.

He spoke after a security meeting between Governor Bala Mohammed and head of security agencies,

Baba said five people have been arrested in connection with the mast vandalisation at Gamawa.

He said the influx of people from neighboring Yobe where a recent attack was carried out by Boko Haram in Geidam community might have made the affected communities vulnerable to attacks by the terrorists.

He however gave an assurance the state government was working round the clock to beef up security surveillance around neighboring communities.

More later