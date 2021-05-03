Insecurity: Kebbi governor tells Nigerians to return to God

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has advised Nigerians to repent and seek divine intervention for the country against its security challenges.

Alhaji Abubakar Dakingari, Chief Press Secretary to Bagudu disclosed this in a statement in Birnin Kebbi on Monday.

Bagudu disclosed this when he hosted top government functionaries, members of the judiciary, legislature and executive to a Ramadan Iftar (Ramadan Breakfast) at Government House, Birnin Kebbi.

The governor said the call became imperative in view of the importance of repentance to human beings both here and hereafter.

He appealed to the citizens to strengthen their faith in God through prayers and righteousness, assuring that only God had the ultimate capacity to put an end to all security challenges.

“I want to emphasise the need for collective and individual supplication towards eliminating problems that engulfed our dear nation.

“I also want to affirm the commitment of incumbent administration to uplift the condition of living of both urban and rural dwellers and I pray God Almighty to shower His blessings on us all,” he said.

Bagudu appreciated the capability and commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to salvaging the country from its predicament.

The Chief Whip of Kebbi State House of Assembly, Mahmud Tukur-Shanga on behalf of other members of the assembly, reaffirmed the resolve of the house to work with the executive to develop the state.

Tukur-Shanga acknowledged the efforts of the governor in implementing developmental schemes designed to enhance the wellbeing of the people.