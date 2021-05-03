Iniobong Umoren: Faces of the killer Uduak Frank Akpan

By Abankula

A 20-year-old male, Uduak Frank Akpan raped and killed Twitter job-seeker Iniobong Umoren and buried the body in a shallow grave in his father’s compound.

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command made the shocking revelation while announcing the arrest of Akpan.

The man described as a serial rapist will be charged with kidnapping, raping and murdering Umoren, police spokesman Odiko Macdon said.

Umoren, based in Uyo, was job-hunting when she met her death.

She had tweeted on 29 April: “#AkwaIbomTwitter please I’m really in need of a job, something to do to keep mind and soul together while contributing dutifully to the organisation. My location is Uyo, I’m creative, really good in thinking critically and most importantly vast learner. CV available on request.”

Akpan lured her to his home, offering her a phantom job through a Twitter chat.

She was said to be screaming for help on the phone when one of her friends contacted her the day she went missing.

Read the full police statement:

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested one UDUAK FRANK AKPAN, 20 years old for kidnapping, raping and murdering one Miss Iniobong Umoren.

On 30/04/2021, the Command received a report on the disappearance of the victim.

Following available leads, Men of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the Command, led by Csp CSP Inengiye IGOSI, consolidated on the initial great progress made by the DPO Uruan, SP Samuel Ezeugo and arrested the perpetrator who confessed to have lured his victim to his house in the guise of giving her a job, but ended up sexually and physically assaulting her which led to her death. To cover his tracks, he dragged and buried her in a shallow grave in his father’s compound.

The deceased has been exhumed and deposited at UUTH for autopsy.

The suspect confessed to have told his Local Government Chairman of his atrocity before escaping to Calabar and was never at anytime handed over to the Police by anyone.

Suspect is a confessed serial rapist who has owned up to the raping of other victims. He will be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation.

The Commissioner of Police, CP AMIENGHENE ANDREW, fdc, psc(+) has called on youths and job seekers to be wary of the activities of scammers and other men of the underworld.

While appreciating the efforts of the social media family and other fighters of injustice, he has condoled with the family and friends of the deceased.

*SP ODIKO MacDON (ANIPR)*

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,

