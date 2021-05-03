FUTMINNA student Godwin Idio arrested for selling cannabis concealed in books

By Abankula

Abel Godwin Idio, a 24-year-old 400-level student of the Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUTMINNA) has been arrested by the NDLEA for selling cannabis and other drugs to school mates.

NDLEA spokesman Femi Babafemi said Odio was arrested for selling two strong variants of cannabis, Arizona and loud, concealed in textbooks.

According to him, Odio was apprehended in Gidan Kwano within the vicinity of the university.

Commander of the NDLEA in Niger state, Haruna Kwetishe, said that Abel used the inner pages of his textbooks to conceal the drugs within the campus to sell.

Kwetishe said Abel was arrested on Friday 30th April, 2021.

Two other traffickers, Yahaya Joshua and Yahaya Audu, were arrested the previous day along Mokwa-Jebba road with 32 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa.