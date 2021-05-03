Father Mbaka confesses taking contractors to Buhari

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Fr. Ejike Mbaka has admitted that he led three men to President Muhammadu Buhari for contracts during his first term.

Reacting to the claim on Sunday at the adoration ground in Enugu, Mbaka said the allegation was laughable.

He said the three men were security experts who had offered to help in solving Nigeria’s security challenges.

“These three men we brought that will handle insecurity in this country, they have the facility. That was during the first administration. They said they will help them to handle this insecurity under one month. I just handed them over to the government and they denied them.

“I don’t even know these people, they came to Enugu and say can I help them reach government, that the level of insecurity and how Nigeria has been shipping oil outside the country to refine them and moving them back, that we are losing.

“They have all it takes to revive oil apparatus in the country and get the whole youth employed and the issue of insecurity will die.

“These are the three people they rejected their offer. Since they know how to talk, am I begging them?,” he said.

The Presidency had claimed last week following Mbaka’s call for Buhari’s resignation or impeachment over insecurity that the cleric was aggrieved because Buhari refused to grant him contracts.

In a statement, Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu suggested that Mbaka has jumped the Buhari ship because Buhari turned him down, when he visited him, demanding contracts.

Shehu did not state exactly when Mbaka made the visit. But he said the man came with three contractors, who demanded contracts.

“Father Mbaka asked for a meeting and to the shock of Presidential Aides, he came accompanied by three contractors.

“The President graciously allowed them in, and to everyone’s surprise, Father Mbaka asked for contracts as compensation for his support”, Garba said.

It was in a way the Presidency’s response to Mbaka’s denouncement of Buhari as a failed leader and his apology for backing him in 2015 and 2019.

Mbaka, also called for Buhari’s impeachment.

According to the clergyman, no amount of government patronage was capable of influencing his utterances since he was speaking strictly by the leading of the Holy Spirit.

“We are not afraid of them. Buhari cannot do it again; health and age are not on his side,” he said.

“We need a stronger and an experienced goalkeeper in a time like this. If they want to put it that it was because of contract, let them come and build the highest university here and begin to mess up, I will still speak.

“I don’t want to talk about that because it’s a laughable and childish accusation.

“Whoever is saying that, is a shame to himself and shame to the people he is representing.

“Fr. Mbaka’s voice came from the spiritual. So what I’m saying is unchallengeable.

“With enormous joy, I am happy that the truth is hitting them hard. No amount of money can merchandise the Holy Ghost anointing in me.

“Fr Mbaka is ‘unbribable’. Even if they come and build the highest university here, that cannot bribe me.”

Watch the video below.