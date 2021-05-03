Ecobank supports “The Wait” as movie hits Cinemas nationwide

Ecobank has once again reiterated its unwavering support for the creative industry. This time, it has thrown its weight behind one of the most anticipated Nollywood movies of the year, The Wait.

The movie is inspired by the popular book from renowned lawyer and entrepreneur, Yewande Zaccheaus titled “God’s Waiting Room”.

It chronicles the journeys of different characters, as they await the manifestation of their dreams.

The movie whose Executive Producer is the author Yewande Zaccheaus, a former ‘Ecobanker’, is directed by Yemi Filmboy Morafa and Fiyin Gambo.

The suspense-filled drama boasts of a star-studded cast with award winning actress, Nse Ikpe-Etim as its lead act, supported by industry veterans Joke Silva and Kate Henshaw.

Other prominent actors include Deyemi Okanlawon, Meg Otanwa, Jimmy Odukoya, Ini Dima-Okojie and Chimezie Imo.

The Wait movie is a topical, yet superb visual with dramatic expressions that aptly capture the human experience of waiting. It is beautifully written to depict how interconnected the different characters are, as they wait for the fulfillment of their varying desperate desires.

The premiere, sponsored by Ecobank Nigeria, took place on the 10th of April 2021 in Lagos and was graced by several dignitaries and captains of industries, including the wife of the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo and the First Lady of Ogun State, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun. This was followed by an all-female screening and networking event at the EbonyLife Place, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan applauded the producers for creating an impressive piece and confirmed the bank’s status as the partner of choice for the creative industry in Nigeria and across Africa.

He reinforced the commitment of Ecobank to nurture African talents and provide the right resources for them to dream and thrive.

According to the MD, “I encourage all SMEs in the country, including those in the entertainment industry, to avail themselves of the opportunity to partner with us to grow their businesses.

“As a Pan-African Bank, we have a collective vision of promoting the African culture to reinforce and celebrate our heritage. For us, it is beyond banking, we are constantly seeking ways to project the African continent in positive light.

“We currently have partnerships with key industry players such as Bolanle Austen- Peters Production (BAP) and recently sponsored the African Music Awards (AFRIMA). We are also the lead sponsor of the widely acclaimed business reality show, Lions’ Den, which will soon hit the airwaves.”

It goes without saying then, that for African creatives partnering with Ecobank, the wait is over!

The makers of The Wait movie assure audiences that it will excite viewers and impact lives nationwide, as people from all walks of life connect with the story line.