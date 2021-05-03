Dreaded kidnappers Mimiko, Billi gunned down in Kogi shooting

By EricJames Ochigbo

Two dreaded kidnappers Monday Mimiko and Abu Billi have been gunned down in Kogi State during intensive gun-battle with security forces and vigilantes.

Mimiko alias Aneni the law and Billi alias Don German died during crossfire with security personnel while two others escaped with gunshot wounds.

The kidnappers were said to have been operating and terrorising communities in Dekina Local Government Area of the State for long.

In the process, three kidnapped victims were rescued.

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello commended the exploit of the security forces and the vigilantes for arresting some of the notorious kidnappers.

Bello, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Mohammed, on Sunday, said the successful fight against criminals in the state is also coming at a time when insecurity is heightened in some parts of the country.

The governor said the gang of notorious kidnappers operating in Dekina Area Council met their waterloo on Saturday on Idah Road.

He added that the repel by the Joint Taskforce of Neighborhood watch, vigilantes, hunters and other security agents led to the death of the gang members as three captives were release.

“The kidnappers, whose names were Monday Mimiko alias Aneni the law and Abu Billi alias Don German died during crossfire with security personnel while two others escaped with gunshot wounds.

“The security team also freed three persons kidnapped by the gang during operation around Egume.

“The criminals had been terrorising the Okura axis of Dekina LGA for years engaging in kidnapping and armed robbery,” he said.

Confirming the report, Dekina LGA Chairman, Mr Ishaq Okolo, said that he was aware of the operation, noting that the security operatives were acting on the instruction of the governor.

The governor had directed security agents to fish out criminal elements wherever they are in the society.

Okolo urged members of the public to give useful information about criminals to the security agencies, noting that all hands must be on deck to ensure a crime-free society.