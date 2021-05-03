Breaking: Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce after 27 years of marriage

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

American billionaire Bill Gates and his wife, Melinda have announced their divorce, 27 years after their marriage.

Bill Gates tweeted on Monday that both of them have agreed to split from their relationships.

A statement from the duo said after a great deal of thought and a lot of work on their relationship, they have made the decision to end their marriage.

They said over the past 27 years, they have raised three incredible children and build a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives.

The duo added that they would continue to share a belief in that mission and that they would continue their work together at the foundation, but said they no longer believed they could grow together as a couple in this next phase of their lives.

The Gates asked for space and privacy for their family as they began to navigate this new life.

The statement reads in full: “After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage.

“Over the past 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and build a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives.

“We continue to share a belief in that mission and we will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.”

The development comes two years after Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos said that he and his then wife, MacKenzie, divorced.

Mackenzie, a novelist, is spending her divorce settlement, running into billions of dollars on charity.