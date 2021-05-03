Blaqbonez: I will be a polygamist, monogamy unrealistic

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Popular rapper, Emeka Akumefule, known professionally as Blaqbonez has said he would be a polygamist.

He said monogamy is unrealistic and impossible for him.

The rapper said this on Monday, in an interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Channels TV’s Rubbing Minds show.

“First, everybody has to know that I cannot be exclusive,” said BlaqBonez, “monogamy, for me, is unrealistic. I will be a polygamous man. I’m not going to pretend to a girl and say ‘you’re the only one I care for, he said.

However, he declared that he is yet to find any lover who will accommodate his views.

The 25-year-old also emphasized that aside from him, every other man he knows is romantically unfaithful.

The rapper said, “Every time I tell them, they try to fix me. One thing I can tell you without a shadow of a doubt – no matter what, I will cheat. Every guy I know is cheating.”

He also said that he is currently the best rapper in Nigeria and referred to his album noting that no rapper’s song tops the chart like his.

Blaqbonez is signed to 100 Crowns, which is an imprint of Chocolate City.

In 2019, he was profiled by The New York Times as one of the new guards of Nigerian music.