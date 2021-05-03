Bisi Kolawole in consultation tour ahead of Ekiti 2022 election

Otunba Bisi Kolawole, an governorship aspirant in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has begun his consultation tour of Ekiti state, ahead of the 2022 poll.

His first outing was hometown of Efon Alaye, with former governor Ayo Fayose leading the campaign.

Kolawole, a former Commissioner for Environment and legislator in Ekiti State is Fayose’s preferred candidate of the PDP for the 2022 gubernatorial election in the state.

Fayose led Kolawole to begin the consultation tour of local councils in the state on his governorship aspirations.

They started off the tour from the palace of the Alaaye of Efon, Oba Emmanuel Aladejare, who endorsed Kolawole for the office.

The king said that the former commissioner has the required experience and competence to govern the state.

Kolawole hails from Efon Alaaye.

Fayose at the palace described the contest of the PDP as a family affair and called on party members to unite and see themselves as one.

He urged Kolawole’s supporters not to abuse other aspirants from the party and said campaigns must be issue-based.

Fayose said Kolawole would emerge winner.

However, he said he would support any other that wins the primary.

Kolawole who also addressed party members said his aspiration was for the good of Ekiti.

“I am just a symbol of the party. That I have been picked and endorsed by our leader, Oshokomole calls for joy and I won’t betray this trust and confidence.

However, even at that, no one will be imposed on anyone. There will still be a free, fair and credible primary election,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Director of Media and Publicity of Bisi Kolawole Campaign Organization, Lere Olayinka, said the campaign organization will visit Ekiti West Local Govt, Aramoko Ekiti today, Monday, May 3, 2021, at 1 pm.