Arik Air: resumes Maiduguri flights

By Yunus Yusuf/Lagos

Arik Air said it will resume flights to Maiduguri, Borno state capital, from Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Abuja from May 10.

The Arik Air’s Chief Executive Officer, Capt. Roy Ilegbodu, said in a statement in Lagos on Monday that passengers traveling from Lagos could connect seamlessly to the service from Abuja.

”We are delighted to reintroduce our services to Maiduguri, following popular demand by our customers for Arik’s presence in the city.

“Customers on this route should again expect the traditional Arik Air hospitality and exceptional service that have become the hallmark of the airline,” Ilegbodu said.

He said that the four weekly Abuja-Maiduguri flights would operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

According to him, the airline is assuring passengers of their safety and well-being at every stage of flight, as the airline’s crew are poised to give customers the Arik signature treatment.

He asked customers to book online at www.arikair.com for cheaper fares or visit any of the airline’s Airport and City Ticketing offices.