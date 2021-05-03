Africa world’s most dangerous continent for journalists: Foundation

The Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF) has called on governments in Africa to ensure press freedom in their countries even as it calls on media practitioners to use information as a tool for nation-building.

The Foundation stated that the continent will be better off when information is used for the public good and not as weapons of destruction and disintegration.

A statement by the communications officer of the Foundation, Wealth Dickson Ominabo to commemorate the 2021 World Press Freedom Day, quoted Executive Director of the Foundation, Ms Ann Iyonu as saying that this year’s theme: ‘Information as a Public Good’, is a call to action on the shared responsibilities between citizens and government to use information to advance justice, peace, security and development.

The Foundation maintained that journalists and other media professionals are partners in progress in our quest for peace and sustainable development, therefore, they should be treated with respect and dignity.

The statement reads: “The Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF) joins the rest of the world to celebrate journalists and media professionals on this year’s world press freedom day.

“We renew our call for press freedom, access to information and the respect of the rights of journalists in Africa.

“Across our continent is unsavoury reports of deaths of journalists, violations of their rights and media censorship by state actors.

“According to the 2021 World Press Freedom Index by Reporters without Borders, there is a 13% deterioration in the abuse of rights and privileges of journalists in Africa in the last one year.

“This, according to them is ‘one of the reasons why Africa remains the world’s most dangerous continent for journalists in 2021.

“Journalists and other media professionals are partners in progress in our quest for peace and sustainable development. They, like other professionals in our society, are patriots who deserve our support, encouragement and respect, therefore, they should be treated with dignity and love.

“We urge all stakeholders to reflect on the theme of this year’s celebration: “Information as a Public Good,” which serves as a call to action on the shared responsibilities between citizens and government to use information to advance justice, peace, security and development.

“Our nations will be better off when information is used for the public good and not as weapons of destruction and disintegration.

“In this era of digital communications and media convergence, misinformation, fake news, and hate speech are becoming threats to press freedom, justice, unity, and development.

We, therefore, urge everyone; organizations and governments to place public interest ahead of other interests in their conversations and the discharge of their responsibilities even as we seek a free press that will propagate truth and pursue hope and justice for all.