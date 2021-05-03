ActionAid advocates improved welfare for Nigerian journalists

ActionAid Nigeria has urged media proprietors to ensure an improved welfare package for journalists in Nigeria.

ActionAid Country Director, Ene Obi made the appeal in a statement to mark the World Press Freedom Day, on Monday in Kaduna.

“The freedom of the press is one of the essential cornerstones of a democratic society and for a safe and favourable environment for journalists and activists to work.

“More importantly, media proprietors must also ensure improved welfare package for journalists in Nigeria,” Obi said.

She decried what he described as consistent and dangerous attempts by state and non-state actors to breach statutes guaranteeing the essential freedom of expression or censor the media and journalists while doing their legitimate duties.

Obi recalled that in 2018, the Nigerian Government made a commitment to protect and promote freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly, and to create a safe and favourable environment for human rights defenders, journalists and civil society.

“Unfortunately, these commitments have not translated to action by government as many cases of impunity against the media and journalists have led to the poor rating the country has received,” she said.

The official advised the government and other stakeholders in Nigeria to improve the country’s record of repression of the media and journalists.