Yomi Fabiyi dumps Baba Ijesha after seeing CCTV footage

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Yoruba movie actor, Yomi Fabiyi, who had faced heavy criticism for being soft on the paedophile case against Baba Ijesha, has backed a retreat after seeing the full CCTV footage.

Fabiyi, in a statement shared on his Instagram page, condemned using minors as bait for Olanrewaju Omiyinka aka Baba Ijesha, who is alleged to have also molested the girl.

He also described Baba Ijesha’s act as embarrassing and disappointing saying: “there is no excuse for this act.”

Yomi Fabiyi titled the statement; It Is Criminal To Molest A Minor Or Use A Minor As A Trap To Gather Evidence.’

The statement read, “It is disturbing and unfortunate viewing the images of the released CCTV footage of a minor been sexually abused by a senior colleague, Mr. Lanre Omiyinka a.k.a Baba Ijesha. There is no excuse for this act. I condemn this act, it is embarrassing and disappointing.

“I have carefully waited for reliable options before jumping into conclusion as done in a civilised society, a stance a handful misconstrued as supporting the suspect, it is a shame a handful in Nigeria still engage in social media recklessness in the name of social media age. NO WHERE HAVE I SUPPORTED OR CONDONE SUCH, someone just place the idea and many without caution jumped on it. If you are not enlightened, SEEK KNOWLEDGE.

“The only person free from arrest and prosecution is the young lady. Several red lines were crossed, IGNORANCE is never an excuse. The key question every honest person should be asking is, “if the girl was your child, can you make her go through such trauma again in the name of gathering evidence? Where are the social services and domestic violence unit in Lagos State? Shelve press release and sentiments, swing into action.

“The law is sacrosanct and we all can agree a lot more needs to be done TO PROTECT CHILDREN IN NIGERIA. I am sad, we have failed many innocent children and it is time we rise to this challenge, THE WORLD IS WATCHING. Every Nigerian who honestly feels for the poor girl should take to the street in a peaceful protest, demand arrest of all connected to these ugly images, it is a cause worth risking everything for, do it for humanity and every innocent child.

“However, sentiment should never be an excuse to abuse the rights of every suspect or persons connected, that is the only way to achieve peace, fairness, justice, and development. Thanks to the Lagos Police Commissioner and officers for their meticulous investigation and efforts so far. A society patient to balance a story seldom get misled or stands with lies. The media are doing good job too 👍 . We want a safer Nigeria for every child.”