Uzodimma to agents of terror: We are coming for you, we have your names

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo said security agencies have identified those behind the recent disturbances and that in few days their names will be unveiled together with what they did so that they can face justice.

He made a similar claim on Saturday in a broadcast to the people.

Addressing the congregation at the end of the Church Service held at Government House Chapel Owerri, on Sunday, the Governor assured that Government will use all within its powers to identify and flush out criminals in Imo State.

He said his government could not be indifferent to the reign of terror in the state.

Uzodimma vowed he will never negotiate with criminals.

He warned those involved in any form of criminality aimed at bringing down Imo State by any means to have a rethink or such persons will have themselves to blame.

Governor Uzodimma thanked the people of Imo State for their understanding and resilience throughout the period of security breaches and skirmishes.

He reiterated that the mayhem in Imo State was carried out by hoodlums, bandits and a small percentage of IPOB members and aggrieved politicians who decided to sponsor violence to derail the government.

The Governor also warned the people of Imo State, especially political appointees, to be careful with what they say or post on the social media, insisting that one may be interacting with criminals and bandits “knowingly or unknowingly”.

In his homily, the Chaplain Government House Chapel, Rev. Fr. (Dr.) Gilbert Alaribe enjoined Christians to be bold in their dealings just like Paul and Barnabas in the scripture.

He emphasised that the society needs people of boldness like Barnabas who stood firm at all times in trying moments.

Present at the Church Service were the wife of the Governor, Chioma, deputy governor, Prof. Placid Njoku, Speaker House of Assembly, Paul Emeziem and other top government functionaries.