United fans protest at Old Trafford ahead of Liverpool match

Manchester United fans minutes to the club’s game against Liverpool stormed the Old Trafford pitch on Sunday.

Other fans stood outside, ready to prevent the team bus from reaching the stadium in a protest against the Glazer family’s ownership.

Hundreds of fans that managed to make their way into the ground and onto the pitch, chanted “we want Glazers out.”

The Glazers have become unpopular in Manchester for various reasons.

Glazer’s failure to invest in the infrastructure of the club has led to dwindling returns on the pitch.

Their recent backing of a breakaway Super League has reignited the campaign to get them to sell the club.

According to Skysports, United squad have not left the hotel amid ongoing fan protests, while match referee Michael Oliver has been turned away from the stadium.

The Premier League are still planning on the game going ahead as planned, despite the disruption caused by the demonstrators.