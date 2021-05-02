Tinubu warns: Nigeria could be like Sudan, Iraq if war breaks out

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has warned those clamouring for secession of Nigeria to know that Nigeria will be like Sudan and Iraq if war breaks out.

The former governor of Lagos spoke on Sunday at the State House, Marina at the Special Ramadan Prayer Tafsir Lecture.

He called on all those clamouring for secession to jettison the idea as the country is better together than separated.

Tinubu warned that the war drums some people are beating would result in the disintegration of the country like Sudan and Iraq.

According to him, Nigeria was yet to recover from the effect of the civil war, warning that the nation could not afford to experience another war.

In his words: “For those clamouring for war, God will not allow Nigeria to experience war. If we say Nigeria should separate, people should remember what war caused in Sudan and Iraq. Such war does not ends on time. We are yet to recover from the civil war.

“We are better together. I have nowhere I am going. Whoever has experienced war in the past will not pray for such. Nigeria will not separate, it’s not acceptable to us. Our prayers is for prosperity and more wealth for the country.”

The APC National leader commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Dr. Kadiri Hamzat for their achievements in the state.

He said the state had witnessed massive developments since the administration of Sanwo-Olu came on board and expressed satisfaction with their performances.

Speaking, Sanwo-Olu promised to fulfill his campaign promises and deliver dividends of democracy.

The governor said the state government was in the process of installing 2,000 cameras across the state for security surveillance.

“We are going to install 2,000 cameras in the whole state. We will stop at nothing at ensuring dividends of democracy,” he said.

He disclosed that the proposed LASTMA buses, which his administration would unveil this month (May) would eradicate the menace of okada riders.

On security, Governor Sanwo-Olu said more funds would be deployed into the Security Trust Fund to empower police and other security operatives, while technology would be deployed around Lagos.

The National Missioner, Ansaru-deen Society of Nigeria, Sheikh Ahmad Raman also called on those clamouring for the country to divide to have a rethink.

He admitted that insecurity is on the increase, but with constant prayers, change of thoughts and characters by Nigerians, the country would come out of it.

“Today are hard times, these are uncertain times. This is the time men are supposed to be separated from boys. This is the time that regions need to think out of the box.

“We are insecure, we are unsure, there is hunger, there is anger and confusion in the land. This is the time we need divine intervention. If we gather and pray till 2023, Allah will not listen to us till we do some things,” he said.

He added: “This is the time action is required backed by deep thoughts for today and our tomorrow. We have often blamed leaders but we have to choose the kind of leaders we deserve. Everywhere is unsafe even the police station is not safe. We need to rejig.

“For those clamouring to divide the country, maybe you should have rethink. Ask yourself; where will this clamour for so called independence lead us? We should reinvent this country. Nigeria will be great.”