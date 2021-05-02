Tinubu Campaign promises artificial limbs to Kano woman Khadijah Umar

By Muhamin Olowoporoku

The Bola Ahmed-Tinubu Campaign Organisation has promised to make Khadijah Umar, a wheelchair-bound Kano woman walk again.

An official of BATCO made the promise at a dinner organised by the Kano State NLC on Saturday night.

Umar who had been working as a temporary staff member for the past 15 years at Hotoro Health Care Clinic lost her legs in the course of duty.

BATCO said it would provide the woman with artificial limbs, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Governor Ganduje, who attended the dinner, presented a letter of permanent and pensionable appointment to Umar.