Tallen urges childless Nigerians to consider adoption

By Aderogba George

Mrs Pauline Tallen, the Minister of Women Affairs, has called on Nigerians with childbearing related challenges to go for adoption through legal processes.

Tallen made this call in Abuja on Sunday at the official inauguration of Halal Children Home 2, established to take care of the vulnerable children in Abuja by some Muslim sister associations.

The minister noted that the majority of vulnerable children often constitute a nuisance to society, hence the need to inculcate family morals into them.

She, therefore, appealed to Nigerians faced with the childbearing challenge to adopt and help to take the vulnerable children from the streets.

According to her, adopting these children in a family will help to heal the country of immoral behaviours, insecurity and transform them into future leaders.

“Adopt the child and make it your own, all the formalities must be done and when you adopt that child; bring him or her up as your child, treat them the way you are to treat your children.

“This will bring so much blessing to your home, every child is a special gift from God, bringing up a child that is vulnerable or orphan, you are putting a smile on the face of God.

“This idea will heal the country as you have contributed to bringing up better children, better values, better morals, better upbringing so that there will be better future leaders,” she said.

NAN