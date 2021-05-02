Shehu Sani: Buhari should call, reconcile with Mbaka

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former lawmaker from Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to place a call and reconcile with Father Mbaka of the Adoration Ministry.

Sani made the call in a Twitter post on Sunday, noting that Father Mbaka is a patriot who deserves respect from the Presidency.

The former lawmaker speaks against the backdrop of calls by the cleric that President Muhammadu Buhari should resign and a rebuttal by the presidency that Father Mbaka sought favour from the president which was not obliged to.

The cleric asked Buhari to resign forthwith or be impeached by the House of Representatives owing to the spate of insecurity in the country.

Garba Shehu, a Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, in a response accused the revered priest of making the call now because he was refused a contract by Buhari.

Sani, while preaching peace said he did not also see anything wrong with giving the cleric a contract since the same contracts are being awarded to Chinese, Arabs, Jews and Europeans.

He warned the government against pushing individuals like Mbaka, who, according to him, believes in the unity of the country to the hands of secessionists.