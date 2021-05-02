Ronaldo inspires late Juventus comeback against Udinese

By
Muhamin Olowoporoku
-
Criistiano Ronaldo Juventus
Criistiano Ronaldo
Criistiano Ronaldo Juventus
Criistiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo rescued three points for a struggling Juventus side against Udinese in a 2-1 victory on Sunday.

Juve started the game lethargically and were punished for their approach after just ten minutes when Nahuel Molina finished off a quickly-taken free-kick.

The Old Lady dominated possession for the rest of the half but, aside from a Weston McKennie chance from a corner, they never looked like equalising.

Udinese continued to defend their lone goal lead until the 83rd minute when Ronaldo scraped back an equaliser from the penalty spot.

He ended a run of three games without a goal.

Ronaldo bagged a brace in the 90th minute to give Juventus the win and claim all three points.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.