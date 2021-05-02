Pogba set to leave Manchester United

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

French professional football player, Paul Pogba is set to leave Manchester United at the end of the season if he fails to sign a new deal.

The Red Devils will open talks with the midfielder regarding a fresh £400,000-a-week deal later this month. According to reports, this deal will make him the highest-paid player at Old Trafford after David Gea.

The report added that should Pogba refuse to commit his long-term future to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men, Man United will not hesitate to move him on, especially if the player’s agent Mino Raiola’s demands become too taxing.

Pogba’s current contract at Man United will expire next year.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a move to Real Madrid and Juventus in the past.

Pogba rejoined Man United from Juventus in 2016 and was impressive in their 6-2 victory against AS Roma in the Europa League semi-final first-leg tie last Thursday.